Rain closes Vernon sports fields to avoid turf damage

Rainy conditions have closed Vernon sports fields.

"Due to the current weather conditions, city-owned grass sports fields (including baseball diamonds) are closed temporarily, effective immediately," the City of Vernon said Tuesday.

The closure includes all sports play and public activities on the following fields:

DND Park

Grahame Park

Lakeview Park

Marshall Fields Park

Polson Park

MacDonald Park

"Due to prolonged rain over the last few days and this morning, the ground has become saturated and use of these spaces could cause damage to the turf," the city says.

Fields and diamonds will be evaluated again tomorrow.