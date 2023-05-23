Expedition race begins at Keefer Lake, will take adventurers across the Okanagan

Photo: Expedition Canada

Expedition Canada racers have begun an epic trek in the Monashee Mountains that will take them through Coldstream and across the Okanagan before winding up in Penticton.

The 580-kilometre adventure race sees teams of four racers compete on foot, mountain bikes and canoes using maps and compasses to navigate their way through wilderness, backroads and trails.

The race, hosted by Penticton's Hoodoo Adventures began today at Keefer Lake Lodge and continues until May 29.

Events today through Thursday will see racers coming through Coldstream.

Cyclists are coming from Echo Lake today on Reid Road, Brewer Road, Highway 6 and King Edward Forest Service Road to reach Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, and will then make their way to Lake Country via the trail network and High Rim Trail.

Racers are expected to go through Coldstream on the mountain bike section overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Racers will then be coming from Lake Country by canoe to Kalamalka Beach Wednesday and Thursday.

The access road between Alexanders Pub and Kalamalka Beach will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for the event.

The gruelling race includes no support – and no stopping!

Teams from around the world are competing.

Various segments of the race include trekking, trail running, mountain biking, canoeing, pack rafting, orienteering, and rappelling.

The course was only revealed to racers hours before they began.

The fastest teams are expected to finish in three days.

The winners qualify for the Adventure Racing World Championships in South Africa.

You can track the teams' progress on an interactive map.