Enthusiasts ready for weekend's Vernon Bike Fest

Photo: North Okanagan Cycling Society

Calling all cyclists, Bike Fest is back this weekend.

The three-day biking event is put on by the North Okanagan Cycling Society and hopes to bring outdoor enthusiasts together.

It kicked off today with a ladies ride and refreshments event. Executive director Julie Melanson says the cycling society is geared toward mountain biking, but it welcomes everyone.

“It's just great that it's come together and it's gonna be a great event,” Melanson said.

“The mountain bike community is a welcoming bunch. So even if you aren't a biker, we also have runners in our club, and anyone can attend.”

“This is us sort of spreading our wings into it to celebrate biking.”

Events range from free to $25, check here.

Saturday will be jam packed with events for all ages and skill levels. The day starts at 9 a.m. when interested riders will head up to the Big Ed mountain biking trail together.

A free kids event is happening Saturday afternoon at Polson Park. There will be an obstacle course, self-guided scavenger hunt, bike check at 4:30 p.m., and an art activity.

A music festival will start at 5:30 p.m. with Chipko Jones And Crashlanders performing. A beer garden will be open and tickets for the music fest will include one beer or kombucha. NCOS will have an art project set up at the music festival for attendees to help create.

The society will be holding a memorial ride for a community member who passed away. Melanson says Pete’s Ride on Sunday is dedicated to her mentor.

“Pete was a mentor to me through my racing,” says Melanson, “so that's important to me as well.”

People wanting to take part in the memorial ride will meet at the Cosens Bay parking lot. The society plans for a noon toast to Pete at the Big Ed platform.

The weekend will wrap up at the Cosens Bay lot with a barbecue. People can purchase tickets in advance or bring $5 for a hot dog and a drink.