Thousands flocked to the Falkland Stampede over long weekend

Organizers of the Falkland Stampede say everything went off without a hitch over the three days of the 103rd event.

Rodeo manager Melissa Seaman says things went "really well."

About 11,000 people attended over the long weekend.

"We definitely saw some great attendance," Seaman said Tuesday.

She says "things went really smoothly," and there were no cowboy or animal injuries during the rodeo.

"We got lots of great feedback ... people were happy with the show," she said.

"And the weather held out for us all three days. There was just a little rain Monday morning, but it cleared up."

The rodeo included traditional cowboy skills such as bareback riding, calf roping, steer wrestling and fan favourite bull riding.

There was also barrel racing, truck riding and other events.