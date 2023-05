Photo: OKIB/Facebook

The Okanagan Indian Band will hold its first annual pow wow in June.

The colourful event will take place June 10-11 at the Komasket arbour on Westside Road.

It will be held in honour of Kel-ta-muka, Emery Robins Sr.

There will be traditional dancing and drumming, craft vendors, food vendors and more.

Admission is free and there will also be camping available.