Paddlewheel Pooch Parade this Sunday in Vernon

The first ever Paddlewheel Pooch Parade happens this Sunday in Vernon.

It’s all part of the Okanagan Landing and District Community Association’s efforts to raise money to operate and maintain Paddlewheel Hall and its grounds.

The non-profit is hoping people will donate $15 and do their dog walking in support of the charity.

Association president Cyril Karvonen says the money is already earmarked.

"We want to improve the deck around the hall and do some work on the interior," he says.

Parade participants can either choose to go from Paddlewheel Park to Kin Beach or turn around at Lakeshore Park.

Dog walkers will leave Paddlewheel every 15 minutes starting at 1 p.m., with the last round heading out at 2 p.m.

Anyone interested in watching the parade is welcome to do so, free of charge.

Event organizers are promising raffles with lots of prizes and even free gifts for the dogs.

Paddlewheel Park's Stationhouse Museum will be hosting a snack concession in the park until 4 p.m.

