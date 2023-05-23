Vernon tattoo parlour holds flash tattoo fundraiser for BC Children's Hospital

Chelsey Mutter

People lined up overnight in hopes of getting a tattoo in support of the BC Children's Hospital Foundation.

Five Fathoms Tattoo Shop in Vernon, held its fifth flash tattoo fundraiser, Sunday. Owner, Nick Matovich says over 200 people lined up to try and get on the list to be tattooed throughout the day.

“It was pretty amazing to see 200 people, or more, in line this morning in the pouring rain and they waited it out and we built our big list of names and we're just tackling it,” said Matovich.

The shop stayed open for 16 hours and was able to complete 131 tattoos.

Blake Christianson drove three hours from Princeton, BC for the event. He arrived in Vernon at 3 a.m. and joined the line at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, he says people were in line at 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

He was number 38 in line and ended up getting his tattoo at about noon on Sunday.

The flash fundraiser gives all of the money made to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. It's an important cause to Matovich who's spent time at the hospital with his family.

“It's basically a bunch of friends, tattooers from within the Okanagan, as far west as Vancouver, in the past we've had artists from the island and as far east as Ontario, that all just come to Vernon for the weekend,” said Matovich.

“And we go from 9 a.m. on the Sunday morning of the May long weekend till as late as we can. And we just do as many tattoos as we can and give all the money to BC Children's Hospital.”

The goal this year was to match the fundraisers previous top donation year, 2017 which raised over $30,000.

Christianson says the funds going toward a good cause helped encourage him to get another tattoo.

“My little cousin was born with his intestines on the outside his body, spent about eight months of the beginning of his life in the children's hospital,” said Christianson.

“I'm very thankful for them. So this is an amazing thing they're [Five Fathoms] doing.”

On top of tattoos, the fundraiser had live music, raffle prizes, haircuts and food for sale, all to support the hospital.

The final amount raised has yet to be announced, keep an eye on the shop’s Facebook and Instagram for the total.