Vernon farm's greenhouse destroyed in storm just as planting was to begin

Photo: Eric Feehely

A Saturday thunderstorm dealt a blow to a Vernon-area farm, destroying its greenhouse just as it was preparing to plant for the season.

Eric Feehely of Silverstar Veggies says the storm destroyed its main production greenhouse, leaving it a tangled mess.

Feehely says an "absurdly strong wind" blew across the Silver Star Road farm, causing additional damage to a shed and already planted crops.

"This is a huge hit for us, as we were supposed to plant (in the greenhouse) this week, and we are stretched thin for time already given the time of year on the farm," he says.

He planned to plant today "with some of our most wanted and valuable crops."

"We have thousands of plants that are ready to be put in the ground, but they need to be in a greenhouse," says Feehely.

"Saturday was a tough day for us."

He hopes to rebuild as soon as possible and has set up a GoFundMe campaign to get the farm back on its feet.

"We want to rebuild as soon as possible and save our plans for the season," he said.

It's believed other farms in the region also suffered damage during the storm.

As of Monday morning, Feehely's campaign had brought in $1,590 towards a goal of $2,500.