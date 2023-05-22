Son critically injured in Mother's Day crash on way to see mom in Lumby

Photo: GoFundMe

A fundraising campaign has been launched for a young Okanagan man seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in Lavington.

Her son, Jake Suttling, was on his way to spend Mother's Day in Lumby with his mom, Gen Acton when he was struck by a pickup on Highway 6.

Suttling sustained “extensive critical injuries” and trauma surgeons are working to save his legs.

He was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital, where he has undergone 11 hours of surgery on his lower body – pelvis, hips, knees, femur, bilateral lower legs.

Acton says she received a message that “no mother ever wants to receive” the morning of May 14: “Was your son coming to see you in Lumby? He’s been in an accident.”

“I will be forever grateful to all of the first responders and caring citizens who stopped to help my son that day,” she says on a GoFundMe page launched to help Suttling with his recovery.

Acton says both of Suttling’s wrists are fractured on top of internal injuries and needing dental repair.

The accident, she says, will impact Suttlings career as a tile setter, at least for the foreseeable future.

“This is going to be a long and onerous journey to recovery, and Jake's life will never be the same,” she said.

Once he's out of hospital, he will need to relocate to a wheelchair-accessible home.

Acton says she’s thankful to still have her son with her.

“The strength, compassion and resilience he has shown already is truly remarkable,” she says.

She asks that motorists be aware of motorcycles.

As of Monday morning, the campaign has raised $2,600.