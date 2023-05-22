Falkland stampede attracts crowds for rodeo, parade

Chelsey Mutter

The 103rd Falkland Stampede has had lots of people joining in on the festivities this weekend.

Highway 97 closed, Sunday, for the stampede parade before rodeo action resumed at the stampede grounds. People from across Western Canada came to see the show.

Parade attendees were particularly excited about the horses.

“I must tell you, the horses are spectacular. I haven’t seen this many horses in my life, being from Vancouver, these horses are spectacular, it reminds me of Black Beauty, the movie,” said Ashley Shearer.

Lots of people showed up Sunday to watch the parade go down the highway. A few lucky kids were even able to snag some candy thrown by paraders.

A group of rodeo competitors said, it’s been exciting to see it all come together.

It [the parade] just went through, right through the trailers by all the horses. So it's been really cool,” said Ryen Freeman, a barrel racer.

“We got to go and ride in the arena last night and get a look at everything and it's a really cool setup.

Monday is the last chance to attend the stampede.

The day starts at 8 a.m. with the morners breakfast until 11 a.m., the final rodeo kicks off at 1 p.m. and finally beer gardens will be closing at 7 p.m.

To get tickets for the final day, click here.