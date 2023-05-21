OKIB says it's working on rescinding evacuation orders and alerts

Photo: Jon Manchester

A rescind of the remaining evacuation orders and alerts is coming for Okanagan Indian Band residents, says the Emergency Operations Centre.

In a Facebook post to community members Saturday night, the OKIB EOC said it’s currently working toward rescinding the Evacuation Order and Evacuation Alert for “all remaining properties,” following extensive flooding in the area over the past several weeks.

“Demobilization work of flood mitigation measures is currently ongoing in the Parker’s cove area and removal of flood mitigation measures will continue throughout this week and early next week,” explained the Facebook post.

The EOC is "standing down" for the remainder of the long weekend. It will be open Tuesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

OKIB communities started receiving evacuation alerts and orders on May 2 after Whiteman's Creek overflowed its banks and poured through the community.

Some evacuation orders have already been rescinded. Residents of Raven Road along Saskatoon and adjacent to the mouth of Whiteman's Creek have already been allowed back.

The band is reminding residents to contact their insurance company for available supports. The provincial government announced earlier this month people impacted by the freshet flooding are eligible for disaster financial assistance.

Applications must be submitted to the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness within 90 days of the event declaration.

Access the DFA application here.