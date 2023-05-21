103rd Falkland Stampede talking place today and Monday

It's the May Long Weekend, and that means it's time for the Falkland Stampede.

This year marks the 103rd rodeo in the North Okanagan community, making it one of the oldest in Canada.

Rodeo action started Saturday and carries on today and Monday.

Some of the best cowpokes in the land are competing for points, prizes and bragging rights.

Stampede manager Melissa Seaman said the traditional pancake breakfast will start at 8 a.m. with Cowboy Church at 10:30 a.m.

“At 12:30 we have out parade that's going to go through downtown, down the highway, through the rodeo grounds so people can watch inside the rodeo grounds or they can watch along the highway,” Seaman said.

And at 2 p.m., the rodeo action starts again.

“We're going to start off with the bareback riding and then we will move into the steer wrestling and all our other great rodeo events, ending with the bull riding,” she said, adding bull riding is the most popular event.

On Monday, the rodeo action starts at 1 a.m.

“We will have the favourite events and we will crown all of our champions on Monday,” she said.

Professional rodeo clown Dennis Halstead is back with more laughs and the Full Throttle Trick Riding & Yule Ponies will perform at halftime.

The Rockin' Horse Band will provide music for the dance tonight at the Falkland Community Hall. Doors open at 9 p.m. and the event is expected to sell out.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.