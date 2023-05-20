Ceremony at Vernon fire hall relives dramatic rescue more than 60 years ago

Photo: Darren Handschuh Warren and Alan Little hold a painting depicting his father helping to rescue a woman in Vernon more than 60 years ago.

A dramatic piece of Vernon history was relived Saturday at the downtown fire hall.

On April 22, 1960 a fire began late on a Friday evening, when the flames were first spotted inside the Bagnall Building in the city centre.

Black smoke swept through the offices of Interior Appliances on 32nd Avenue, and then rose to the suites above.

The Vernon Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly after 11 p.m. and a dramatic night operation ensued with two women, Ada Hitchcock and Winnifred Neff, being rescued from the upstairs suites with an aerial ladder.

A dramatic picture of the rescue of Neff was published in the Vernon News and a painting based on the picture was commissioned by Guy Bagnall, who was the original owner of the Bagnall building.

The painting was presented to Fire Chief Fred Little and the officers and men of the fire department on Oct. 14, 1960. For several years, the painting was located at the Vernon Fire Station 1, but in an effort to share the painting with the community at large, at the request of Chief Little’s extended family, it is now moving to Museum & Archives of Vernon.

Little is seen in the painting holding Neff, and Saturday's ceremony was attended by his two sons, Warren and Alan.

“It was over 60 years ago now and it is rather emotional,” Alan said following the ceremony where he and his brother spoke.

“Part of why it is emotional is because those kinds of fires were very risky for firefighters. It was in the days before some of the safety equipment that is now available. We remember our father coming home from fires like that and literally coughing up black stuff for weeks.”

Fred Little died of colon cancer, believed to have been caused by smoke he had been exposed to on the job.

“I believe those kinds of fires shortened his life,” Alan said, adding he's very proud of his father and the heroic actions he took on a regular basis.

Also in attendance at Saturday's event was Winnifred Barbara Smith, granddaughter of Neff.

“It's just a wonderful experience to be here and see her again and everybody else,” said Smith who grew up down the street from the Littles.

“This is a moment I will treasure forever.”

Smith, who is 81, said her grandmother was 82 when she was rescued. She lived another six years after that fateful night.

The painting will be on display at the downtown museum as of May 24.