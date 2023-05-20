North Okanagan Vernon RCMP will be extending patrols to area recreation sites over long weekend

Photo: RCMP

It's the May Long weekend and police will be heading to the backcountry to keep an eye on things.

North Okanagan Vernon RCMP will be extending patrols to the mountains and recreational sites as part of an enhanced seasonal policing initiative.

Const. Chris Terleski said the backcountry patrols are being held in partnership with Recreation Sites and Trails BC and will see officers conducting educational and enforcement activities in BC Recreation Campsites.

“The North Okanagan is home to some great backcountry areas,” said Sgt. Justin Thiessen. “We want everyone to take advantage of what this beautiful area has to offer. Our goal is to ensure that everyone is using these areas in a safe and responsible manner.”

Along with having an increased presence, people can expect to see police checking for impaired driving, compliance around off-road vehicle use, responsible camping and responsible campfires. In previous years, the patrols have resulted in multiple impaired driving charges, charges under the Off-Road Vehicle Act, and even evictions from campsites.

“Police want to remind residents that intoxicating substances and off-road vehicles do not mix. Impaired operation of off-road vehicles is dangerous and can have fatal consequences,” said Thiessen.

“It also carries the same punishments under the Criminal Code. Whether it’s dirt bikes, ATV’s, or watercraft, if you’re going to drink or consume intoxicating substances, please make the responsible decision and do not drive.”

If you observe unsafe behaviour, including impaired driving, report it immediately to your local RCMP detachment.