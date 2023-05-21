City of Vernon lists wages for staff and council

Photo: Jon Manchester

The City of Vernon paid $28,830,017 million in staff wages in 2022.

Staff also collected $44,637 in expenses last year.

At their regular meeting Tuesday, administration will present a report on how much each employee and elected official made, plus how much was claimed in expenses in 2022.

Former city CAO Will Pearce was the highest paid employee at $255,132. Pearce also claimed just over $5,000 in expenses.

For elected officials, Mayor Victor Cumming was the highest paid at $105,556 for the year.

The total remuneration for mayor and council for the year was $335,979.

Mayor and council also submitted $18,678 in expenses last year.

The city also paid out $166,657,957 for suppliers goods and services.

To read the full report, click here.