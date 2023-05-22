Staff are recommending Vernon council approve funding for upgrades to park in Canadian Lakeview Estates

Photo: Google Maps

Staff are recommending the City of Vernon spend an additional $160,000 on Deer Park in Canadian Lakeview Estates.

A report that will be presented to city council at their regular meeting Tuesday, says the upgrades are consistent with the Parks Master Plan and amenities at comparable parks in the city.

Staff recommends council authorize increasing the 2019 project budget for Deer Park, 9192 Tronson Rd., by $160,681 to facilitate site improvements including one court and playground equipment.

The report says the originally presented scope of work from 2019 included reconstruction of two tennis courts, stump and brush removal from the playing field, path network improvements and the installation of playground equipment.

The project budget, approved by council in 2019, was $361,000. The remaining project budget is $340,443.

Deer Park is designated as a neighbourhood park, with a surrounding neighbourhood of approximately 900 residents.

The park currently has two tennis/pickleball courts but is lacking a playground structure, benches and picnic tables consistent with the definition of a neighbourhood park.

Athletic amenities such as multiple racket sport courts are typically associated with athletic and community parks, which are costlier to construct and maintain, and are generally situated in central areas of the community to serve as many people as possible.

Several Neighbourhood Parks within the City of Vernon do contain tennis courts such as Sawicki Park (two courts) and Whistler Park (two courts), but these parks tend to serve larger surrounding neighbourhoods with populations of approximately 2,200 and 2,100 respectively.

Public consultation was conducted in 2020 and large majority of people were in support of the concept plan which included renewal of the existing amenities and the addition of play equipment.

