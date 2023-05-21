City of Vernon staff provide information on who can use longbow, crossbow in the city

Photo: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels

City of Vernon staff have clarified who can use a longbow or a crossbow in city limits.

Civic leaders will receive a report on the matter at their regular council meeting Tuesday.

Among those authorized to use such weapons is city bylaw officers.

“Bylaw Compliance Officers do not use a longbow or crossbow while conducting operational duties throughout the city. Administration would recommend that this subsection be removed should a revision of Section 9 occur,” the report states.

Others who are allowed to used a crossbow or longbow include:

Hunters or predator-control contractors in compliance with the Wildlife Act while on properties larger than two hectares in size,

Bona fide farmers or their designate while engaged in the destruction of predators or the protection of crops acting in accordance with the Farm Practices Protection (Right to Farm) Act, on a parcel owned or occupied by the farmer.

Students of School District 22 during school hours, while being trained in the use of a bow and arrow, and while under the supervision of a teacher or person of responsibility.

Individuals involved in an archery competition/practice hosted by a recognized and organized group or archery club meeting the standards set by the Federation of Canadian Archers for safety.

“Regulations regarding the use of a longbow or crossbow for hunting vary throughout many communities in BC and may largely depend on community layout, population density and community social and ethical acceptance,” the report says.

“Adjacent communities including Kelowna, Salmon Arm and Armstrong, have no local government legislation that refer to use of longbows or crossbows for hunting within municipal boundaries and rely on Provincial Wildlife Act and Regulations for compliance and enforcement.”

The report adds Penticton prohibits the use of crossbows, but does allow longbows specifically for the purpose of practicing the sport of archery where facilities (permanent or temporary) are designed to meet archery range and safety standards set out by Archery Canada.

Other communities like Pitt Meadows have bylaw provisions in place that have designated areas where use of a bow is prohibited as well as areas where this use is permitted in compliance with provincial hunting regulations.

Should council wish to make amendments to section 9 of the City of Vernon Firearms and Weapons Bylaw Number 5399, 2012, administration recommends that consideration be given to allow for public consultation for those that may be effected by any proposed changes to the bylaw.

To read the full report, click here.