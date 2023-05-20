Vernon-Monashee MLA announces $150,000 for Archway Society for Domestic Peace

Photo: Pixabay

Funding is being provided to a Vernon agency that helps children and families deal with trauma.

The Archway Society for Domestic Peace is receiving $140,000 from the province so the Oak Child and Youth Advocacy Centre can continue to provide skilled, wrap-around, trauma-informed service to children and youth who have experienced crime.

"Children are some of the most vulnerable people in our society, and that's why it's important that we take actions to protect them," says Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu. "I'm grateful for the work of Archway Society for Domestic Peace, and know that their Youth Advocacy Centre will support kids who have experienced trauma or violence, allowing them to thrive."

The BC NDP is providing nearly $9.7 million in one-time grants through the program to support 197 community projects and fund police equipment and training. Civil Forfeiture grants are funds that go back into communities from seized proceeds of crimes and illegal activity.

These projects are being led by local governments, community-based not for profits, school districts, health authorities, academic institutions, police departments and Indigenous organizations.

The Civil Forfeiture Grant Program provides funding to support community safety related projects throughout B.C. through six funding streams that align with government commitments in various priority areas related to public safety.