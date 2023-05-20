Columbia Shuswap Regional District approves funding for two projects in Falkland

Photo: CSRD

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District will be pouring hundreds of thousands of dollars into smaller communities.

Four community projects in Electoral Area D will be moving ahead after CSRD directors voted to support the use of community works funds at Thursday’s board meeting held in the Falkland Community Hall.

The newly funded projects include:

an ice chiller replacement for the Falkland and District Curling Club for $160,480,

emergency electrical upgrades at the Falkland Museum for $13,249,

revitalization work for Silver Creek Community Hall for $220,721,

upgrades to the Salmon Valley Senior Citizens Hall for $86,394,

All four items were approved unanimously by the board of directors, with Electoral Area D Director Dean Trumbley recusing himself from the vote on the funding for the Falkland Museum due to a conflict of interest.

Funding for a new ice chiller was required, as the unit is aging, and replacement parts are no longer available.

In addition to the CSRD funds, the curling club will contribute $48,143 towards to the total cost of the new unit.

The Silver Creek Community Hall needs significant upgrades to both the exterior roofing and siding, as well as upgrades to the kitchen and plumbing and electrical systems. The sssociation will contribute $48,500 in cash and in-kind contributions towards the renovations.

The Salmon Valley Seniors Hall is also aging and needs repairs to upgrade the electrical and fire safety systems. Structural renovations are needed for the front entrance and deck, including the addition of an outdoor patio. The Salmon Valley Senior Citizens Branch #107 will be providing $21,599 in cash and in-kind contributions to the project.

At its April Board meeting, CSRD Directors approved funding to the Falkland Historical Society for upgrades to the Falkland and District Museum. Construction on the project had already strarted when a serious problem was discovered with an electrical line.

The board agreed to add an additional $13,249 to cover the cost of the emergency electrical upgrade to ensure the project could proceed as planned