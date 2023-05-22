City of Vernon project now more than $500,000 more than originally planned

Photo: City of Vernon

It's going to cost a lot more to complete a construction project in Vernon.

At their regular meeting Tuesday, staff will submit a report recommending city council approve an additional $524,388 for the 32nd Avenue project between Pleasant Valley Road and 20th Street.

The project includes sanitary and storm main replacement, new curb, gutter, sidewalk, associated drainage, water and sanitary services.

The original project funding of $1,720,000 was approved by council in December 2022.

Construction pricing for the project was received on May 2, 2023 and has resulted in a current project budget of $2,244,388.

Continued inflationary pressure since the project budget was prepared in August 2022 has resulted in increases in construction costs that are consistent with the pricing received on other 2023 infrastructure projects.

As part of the construction escalation report that will be presented in July, administration will include strategies for dealing with cost escalation in the 2024 Infrastructure Program budgets and updated Rolling 5 Year Infrastructure Program.

Administration is recommending the 32nd Avenue project proceed, and that council consider funding an additional $362,456 from the infrastructure reserve that has a current balance of $665,286 and $161,932 from the sanitary reserve that has a current balance of $4,305,176.

