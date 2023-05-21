Staff recommending Vernon city council not grant additional cost breaks as it would set a precedent

Photo: Darren Handschuh/File photo

The Funtastic Sports Society is asking for more support from the city to reduce rental costs and increase baseball diamond maintenance.

However, staff is not recommending council approve the request.

At their regular meeting Tuesday, staff will present Vernon city council with a report on the request.

The report says on April 26, administration met with Funtastic Society representatives to discuss specifics regarding their requests.

“The society indicated that they are facing several increased costs related to their event and are investigating all options to reduce costs to ensure the event continues in the future. In the meeting, administration advised the society that it would not recommend a reduction in the rental fees as it sets a precedent for other user groups,” the report says.

“Administration also advised the society members that a review of the parks fees and charges is currently underway and will include input from staff, user groups and bench marking from similar communities."

On May 1, Funtastic President Jamie Austin provided an email detailing the additional parks support that they are requesting for the event including:

No charge for unused diamonds

Field drags after two games

Field lining twice a day

increased washroom cleaning

General field maintenance, removing lips and filling depressions

“The society is requesting that this support be provided on an ongoing annual basis. Operations currently provides significant support for Funtastic including pre-event site clean-up, barricades, parking lot grading/dust control and permanent staffing of the washrooms for the duration of the event,” the report states.

The additional service requested by the society, not including removing lips and filling depressions, is estimated to cost an additional $9,000 and would be completed by a combination of city and contractor support. The loss of revenue resulting from not charging for unused diamonds cannot be determined until a schedule has been provided by the society. Under standard operation, the city requires 30 days notice of field cancellation for a full refund.

“Removing lips and filling depressions is a significant item that could not be completed this year due to available resources. The estimated cost to complete this work is approximately $90,000 ($10,000 per diamond),” the report says.

While staff did not endorse the request, the report does give the option that “council authorize administration to provide additional support during the Funtastic event including field dragging after every two games, field lining twice a day, and increased washroom cleaning as outlined in the memorandum titled 'Funtastic - Request for Additional Support' dated May 11 ... at a cost not to exceed $9,000 to be funded from 2022 Unexpended Uncommitted Balance; and further, that council authorize administration to bring forward a service level increase for consideration during the 2024 budget deliberations to provide Funtastic event support at an annual estimated cost of $9,000.”

To read the full report, click here.