Staff to recommend Vernon city council install more dog fencing at Marshall Field

Photo: Pexels

Off-leash canines running onto the ball diamonds at Marshall Fields could present a legal liability for the City of Vernon.

At their regular meeting Tuesday, Vernon city council will receive a report from staff recommending more fencing at the popular Okanagan Landing-area park be installed.

The report says on July 8, 2019 council directed administration to install a 1.2-m high galvanized fence at Marshall Field to separate the soccer fields from the off-leash dog area.

To reduce the amount of fencing required, the new fencing ended at the west end of the ball diamonds leaving the baseball viewing area, warm up and bull pens/pitching mounds within the off-leash dog area.

“This created a conflict between baseball user groups and the off-leash dog users. Administration has received a number of complaints regarding the uncontrolled interaction between dogs and baseball field users at this location,” the report says.

Concerns that have been raised regarding this issue include:

dogs love to chase/take the baseballs

some dogs are very aggressive

not all baseball players like dogs

some people are highly allergic to dogs

dogs have urinated all over our equipment/spectator stuff

I have stopped playing the sport I love due to this situation

“The current situation may create a potential liability issue for the City of Vernon if it is not addressed,” the report says.

An additional 340 metres of 1.2-metre high galvanized fence would be required to complete the delineation between the off-leash dog park and baseball diamonds.

The estimated cost to install the fence is $45,000.

The Vernon Baseball Association indicates they support the additional fencing and are willing to donate $10,000 to help fund the project.

The remaining $35,000 required to complete the fence could be funded by the 2022 Unexpended Uncommitted Balance that has a current amount available of $2,673,561.

To read the full report, click here.