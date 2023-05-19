Vernon's Ride Don't Hide mental health fundraiser will be held Sept. 16 at Polson Park

Photo: CMHA

The Ride Don't Hide event planned for June 11 has been moved to the fall.

The annual mental health event will now be held Sept. 16 at Vernon's Polson Park.

"Ride Don't Hide is an opportunity to be a part of the solution to give youth in our community access to the mental health resources they need when they need it the most," said Cera Yorke, manager of Fund Development and Communications. "None of us can do this alone. Connecting and building community is one of the most powerful things we can do to safeguard and promote our mental health and care for each other."

The Canadian Mental Health Association event will raise funds for core services and critical programs that work to keep young people out of crisis and support them with the mental health help they need when they need it.

Ride Don't Hide is open to cyclists of all ages and skill levels. Registration is $55 for youth and adults - $45 if you register by Aug. 1 - and $15 for children 12 and under.

This year's ride features several distances, with all routes starting and ending at Polson Park Bandshell.

There 1.2 km and four km routes for those who are striders, not riders. And for experienced cyclists and enthusiasts, there is a 27 km and 50 km route.

Local businesses, schools and community groups can get involved by joining as a team.

CMHA Vernon is also looking for volunteers for the event.

For more information, email [email protected].