Armstrong's Fieldnotes Market took first place in the 2023 Enterprize Challenge

Photo: Community Futures

Hannah and Pamela Janek have won the 2023 Enterprize Challenge and more than $35,000 in prizes.

Presented by VantageOne Credit Union and Community Futures North Okanagan, the 2023 Enterprize Challenge culminated in a night of live, Dragon’s Den-style pitching as finalists vied for the podium Thursday.

“We’re running on adrenaline right now,” Pamela said after the big win.

Pamela, and her daughter, Hannah, are opening Fieldnotes Market May 27.

Fieldnotes Market is Armstrong’s newest general store which will provide a curation of European-inspired home goods, local arts and crafts, unique used housewares and specialty local and European pantry food.

The Janeks took home start-up capital, one year of free business banking, a free radio and print campaign, business consulting and mentoring, a chamber of commerce voucher, tuition credits and legal, accounting, video, graphics, marketing and web packages.

“We’re just really thankful for Community Futures for this amazing experience. Because it was so aligned with our store opening, we were really able to hone our business idea and what we could really do to serve the Armstrong community,” Hannah adds. “We’re working with local artisans and we can just feel that there’s a lot of room for growth.”

Fieldnote Markets was one of seven finalists and 28 challenge participants showcasing the innovation of entrepreneurs from across the North Okanagan.

“We have such a wide variety of businesses here, and we applaud you all for stepping up and taking on this challenge,” says Michele Hill, Community Futures’ chairperson of the board of directors.

PV BLVD Coffee, Armstrong’s newest coffee shop that blends the comfort of a local hangout with weekly arts and yoga classes, took home second place and Chef Lauren Vincent, a Red Seal chef creating custom meal prep for her clients, scored third.

“The Enterprize Challenge gave me the opportunity to meet other entrepreneurs, talk to other people and learn how to grow my business,” says PV BLVD Coffee’s Kristy McLennan.

McLennan and Vincent each ended the night with one year of free business banking, a chamber voucher and several great business packages.

“I can imagine how difficult it was to be a judge for this competition. The innovation we have seen this evening both at the showcase and in the final pitches is very impressive,” says Dianne Grebinski, VP of commercial banking at VantageOne Credit Union. “The display of entrepreneurship in the program is to be commended and we congratulate all of those who participated as well as all seven of our finalists.”

PV BLVD Coffee was also named as this year’s People’s Choice Award-winner. In addition to her second-place prize, McLennan claimed a $750 advertising package from Castanet Media.