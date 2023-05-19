Provincial funding to benefit recovery centres in Kamloops, Vernon and Penticton

Photo: Darren Handschuh Guy Felicella, left, said a new provincial program will help break the cycle of addiction.

Guy Felicella has come a long way in his lifetime.

As a hard drug user, he was revived six times from overdosing, he was homeless on the Downtown Eastside for years, but now he has turned his life around and heaps praise on programs and people who helped him along the way.

Felicella said facilities like Bill's Place in Vernon and the programs they offer played a huge role in his recovery.

On Friday, Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction announced $4.9 million will be going to recovery facilities to help people like Felicella get back on their feet.

The new pilot program integrates employment services within treatment and recovery centres.

Through the grant, the Canadian Mental Health Association BC Division (CMHA BC), will provide people undergoing treatment at bed-based recovery centres access to employment services as part of their recovery process, gaining the skills and support needed to enter and thrive in the labour market. The evidence-based program will help people transition back into their communities, while opening doors to meaningful employment, economic security and independence.

The money will be divided among the Turning Points Collaborative Society in Vernon which operates Bill's Place and will receive funding for eight beds, Connective in Nanaimo, 15 beds, ASK Wellness Society in Kamloops, 12 beds, Penticton Recovery Resource Society, five beds and 333 Recovery Homes in Prince Rupert with six beds.

Felicella said employment plays a significant role in recovery by helping to break the cycle of addiction, poverty and crime.

Felicella said one the things that helped break that cycle was “getting a pay cheque. Having the ability to see something that I had accomplished. For me, it was everything. I still remember that feeling of pride and sense of purpose and belonging. It was something I had not felt in a long time.”

“We all want people going through addiction treatment to have the care and support they need to recover,” said Malcolmson. “Integrating employment services into some publicly funded treatment beds will help people get the jobs and connections they need to build a better life.”

The pilot program, which began this spring and will run for three years, will provide enhanced employment services, including pre-employment skills, job search and maintenance support, as well as a range of mental-health and substance-use interventions. The program will also highlight best practices for integrated evidence-based employment services, which will help guide improvements in provincial policy and programming for people with complex-care needs.

“It is essential people get the help they need to rebuild their lives with dignity and purpose. We know that this is what meaningful work opportunities can provide. This pilot program will make a difference for people struggling with mental health and addictions in our communities and for their families,” said Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu.