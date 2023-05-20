Goldenrod Crab Spider spotted by Rutland resident earlier this week

Photo: Blake Norquay

The carnival of creepy crawlies just keeps coming.

Today's Bug of the Week comes from Rutland resident Blake Norquay who spotted the bright yellow insect on his travel trailer earlier this week.

Norquay said the eight-legged critter was about one cm in size and a vivid yellow.

It appears Norquay stumbled across a young Goldenrod Crab Spider.

According to insectidentification.org, the spider has a unique defence mechanism.

“Goldenrod Crab Spiders are able to alter their coloration over the course of several days in order to blend in better with their surroundings. This means a bright yellow spider one day may look light green a week later,” the website said.

“This spider is an ambush spider, jumping on its prey. It does this instead of spinning webs, waiting for something to get entangled. Instead, a Goldenrod Crab Spider will sit in the centre of a flower, preferably a Goldenrod flower which are yellow, and quietly wait for a bee or butterfly to come and collect pollen.

“Once near enough, the spider will close in and grab it. Very long front pairs of legs are used to grasp the insect prey, then the spider bites to immobilize it. This species of spider is able to grab insects much larger than itself using those strong legs. The longer front legs are usually stretched out to the side, giving the spider a crab-like appearance.”

Have you had a close encounter with a creepy crawly? Email a picture to [email protected] and we may feature it on Castanet's Bug of the Week.