Photo: Darren Handschuh

The City of Vernon will be washing city-owned traffic signals and pedestrian crosswalk signals as part of its annual spring clean up program.

Traffic-signal technicians will begin pressure washing the devices on May 23. Cleaning will occur weekdays between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and will take approximately four weeks to complete, weather dependent.

Motorist are asked to slow down in work areas.