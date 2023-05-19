BC Wildfire Service received reports of smoke in the area, but upon investigation unable to see any

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

UPDATE 1:17 p.m.

Earlier today, the BC Wildfire Service received reports of smoke near Armstrong and initially reported a fire in the area on their website.

However, the BCWS investigated further and has flown over the area in a helicopter, but did not located any smoke.

Officials will be keeping an eye on the area.

UPDATE 10:14 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a wildfire fire near Armstrong.

The fire was discovered Friday morning and as of 10 a.m. was classified as out of control.

The BCWS website said the fire near Alderson Creek is continuing to spread and is not responding to suppression efforts.

The fire is mapped at less than a hectare.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.

Castanet will have more information a soon as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL 9:21 a.m.

A pair of wildfires in the North Okanagan are officially under control.

The BC Wildfire Service, BX Swan Lake Fire Department and Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a fire near the Foothills Subdivision in Vernon Thursday afternoon.

The BCWS website states the fire is zero hectares in size, meaning the blaze was smaller than 0.1 hectares.

The fire is believed to be human caused and is classified as under control, meaning the fire will not spread any further due to suppression efforts.

Crews also jumped on a spot fire north of Lumby Thursday evening.

According to the BCWS, the fire was discovered at 6 p.m. and was smaller than 0.1 hectares in size.

That fire is also classified as under control and is under investigation. The cause has yet to be determined.