Neuron Mobility hosting a scoot safe event at Polson Night Market today

Photo: Neuron Mobility

Polson Artisan Night Market kicks off this evening with a special guest.

The company behind Vernon’s orange scooters, Neuron, will be at the market hosting a scoot safe event from 4 to 8 p.m. in partnership with the Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF).

Neuron will have safety ambassadors at the market, ready to give Vernon residents a safety briefing to help them ride with confidence.

The evening coincides with the United Nations global safety week, which goes until Sunday. This year's focus is sustainable transport.

“We are delighted to be celebrating another UN Road Safety Week in Canada with our safety partners. This year we’re putting the spotlight on responsible riding, parking and awareness of vulnerable communities,” said Ankush Karwal, head of market for Canada at Neuron Mobility.

“We are committing up to $100,000 of incentives for riders who visit our online ScootSafe Academy for refresher training.”

Safety is the company’s top priority, something helped by the bright-orange scooters. The colour makes them hard to miss, and therefore safer for users.

“During Road Safety Week, riders who have already redeemed free credits for completing the Parking Quiz on Neuron’s online ScootSafe Academy will be able to do so again, effectively doubling their incentives earned,” Neuron says.