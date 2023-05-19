Vernon man watches as crashed concrete truck removed from ravine

Ed Holland appreciates how lucky he is to be alive.

On a cold February day, the concrete truck Holland was driving crashed down an embankment along the twisty Hartnell Road in the BX area of Vernon.

“I'm very lucky. If some of the things had changed, I wouldn't be here,” Holland said Thursday while crews used heavy equipment to drag the 80,000-pound truck – still with its load of concrete – from the ravine.

Holland suffered two broken ribs, a bruised lung, severe bruising and a possible concussion as the cab of the truck was smashed “down to the steering wheel.”

At the time of the accident, BX-Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey said the truck slid backwards and went down a steep ravine, coming to a rest around 50 to 60 feet below the roadway.

Holland was trapped inside, so crews conducted a rope rescue, bringing him to a waiting ambulance.

Holland said if the big truck had gone down the ravine at a different angle, it is likely the cab would have been completely crushed.

“Looking at my truck and seeing the roof, I can say seatbelts save lives,” said Holland, who had a bruise across his chest from the seatbelt.

Holland said it was an emotional scene watching the red and yellow concrete truck being pulled from the ravine.

“It's quite traumatic to see what I went through, not realizing what I went through at the time,” he said, adding he still has flashbacks of the crash.