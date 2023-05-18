2024 Vernon Winter Carnival theme announced - Games

Photo: Vernon Winter Carnival

Get ready for fun and 'games' at the 2024 Vernon Winter Carnival.

Carnival has announced its theme for next year's event – Games of all kinds: board games, sports games, dice, cards, parlour games, video games ... you name it.

Since 1985, carnival has selected a theme for the 10-day festival, which encourages creative participation in the beloved Vernon festival.

“In the past, we have seen floats that will knock your socks off! Another great thing about our parade is that we offer a $500 cash prize to the float with the best carnival spirit,” says carnival executive director Kris Fuller.

The Christel Cam Award is named after the late carnival volunteer and longtime Vernon Girls Trumpet Band director.

Carnival board chair Laurell Cornell says carnival has never repeated a theme.

“It’s challenging and fun trying to find new ones now,” Cornell says. “I think Games will be amazing, and I’m excited to see what people do with it.”

Businesses can get involved with the best decorated contest using the Games theme.

“Vernon Winter Carnival sends judges around to admire your creativity, and of course, select our favourites,” carnival said Thursday.

Trophies and certificates are awarded to participants and winners in the spirit of carnival.

“There are contests to take part in such as posters, colouring and essay. If you have ideas, we would love to hear them,” Fuller said. “Email us with your thoughts, ideas and comments... tell us your favourite game.”

Email [email protected].

Carnival currently has an online 50-50 raffle with a chance to win up to $10,000. Draw date is June 28. You must be 19 years old to play.