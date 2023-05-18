Vernon woman concerned about baby owl that fell from nest, but animal expert says it should be OK

Shirley Deplonty was shocked to watch a baby owl fall from a tree behind her downtown Vernon home.

Deplonty immediately wanted to help the bird, which still had its down feathers, but a local wildlife expert says the best thing a person can do is leave such birds alone.

“Just leave it be. Mom and dad will take care of it,” says Pete Wise.

A baby owl can climb a tree if need be, he adds.

“They use their beak and their feet. They are quite adept at doing that. That's the way Mother Nature works. They jump out of the nest, they are on the ground, and mom and dad will look after them.”

Deplonty says there has been a family of owls living in the trees between Morris Manor and the Schell Motel near 30th Avenue for some time.

Deplonty heard the owls hooting about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“It's not usual because they usually only hoot when it is dark,” she said, adding that is when she saw the young owl fall from the tree.

Wise said he will monitor the situation and determine if the owl needs help.