Brush fire above Vernon's Silver Star Foothills neighbourhood quickly knocked down

UPDATE: 2:25 p.m.

BX-Swan Fire Chief Bill Wacey says crews were able to jump quickly on a wildland fire above the Silver Star Foothills neighbourhood as they were already on the road, returning from another call.

"We were just clearing that scene when the call came in," says Wacey.

"As soon as it came into view, we could see a pretty large flume of smoke."

The fire above Silver Ridge Drive was close to the boundary of the BX-Swan Lake and Vernon fire protection areas, so both departments responded.

BX crews were on scene first, and Wacey says the fire was off a hiking trail area, underneath some trees, in an area heavily covered with duff and pine cones.

"So it had the potential to be more serious," Wacey said.

The fire burned an area about 20x40 metres in size before it was quickly doused.

At this time, there is no word on the cause of the fire.

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

Both Vernon and BX-Swan Lake firefighters responded to a small fire on a wooded knoll above the Silver Star Foothills Thursday afternoon.

The burn area is about 200 metres up a steep slope.

The fire is effectively out now, although crews remain on scene.

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

Firefighters have quickly knocked down a fire that sparked on the knoll above Vernon's Silver Star Foothills neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Additional units on their way to the scene were turned back.

The cause or scope of the fire is not yet known, but Castanet will have a reporter arriving at the scene shortly.

Fire fears are top of mind as the danger rating reached high in Vernon on Wednesday.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services is advising caution with fire over the long weekend.

ORIGINAL: 1:15 p.m.

Firefighters are responding to a wildfire above the Silver Star Foothills neighbourhood, off Silver Star Road.

About 1 p.m., smoke was reported in the area above Sun Peaks Drive and Sun Ridge Road.

The scope of the fire is not known at this time.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the area and will update as more information becomes available.