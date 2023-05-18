Brush fire above Vernon's Silver Star Foothills neighbourhood quickly knocked down

Photo: Google Maps

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

Firefighters have quickly knocked down a fire that sparked on the knoll above Vernon's Silver Star Foothills neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Additional units on their way to the scene were turned back.

The cause or scope of the fire is not yet known, but Castanet will have a reporter arriving at the scene shortly.

Fire fears are top of mind as the danger rating reached high in Vernon on Wednesday.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services is advising caution with fire over the long weekend.

ORIGINAL: 1:15 p.m.

Firefighters are responding to a wildfire above the Silver Star Foothills neighbourhood, off Silver Star Road.

About 1 p.m., smoke was reported in the area above Sun Peaks Drive and Sun Ridge Road.

The scope of the fire is not known at this time.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the area and will update as more information becomes available.