Gas prices jump at many stations across the Interior - just in time for the long weekend

Photo: Jon Manchester

Just in time for the long weekend, a jump at the pump.

As the May long weekend approaches, many Thompson-Okanagan gas stations have hiked their prices by 12 cents a litre.

According to the latest posts on price tracker gasbuddy.com, a handful of stations in Vernon have gone from 164.9 to 176.9 cents a litre, but as of noon Thursday, several stations were holding steady at 164.9.

In Kelowna, numerous stations are at 175.9, compared to 162.9 at others.

GasBuddy reports petrol selling for 168.9 to 175.9 cents a litre in Penticton.

The most expensive fuel in Kamloops is selling for 174.9, with several stations sitting at 167.9.

For those heading to the Vancouver area, be prepared to pay at least 184.9 cents a litre.

But for those heading east this long weekend, Calgary gas stations are charging between 137.9 and 143.9 a litre.

The average price of gas in B.C. as of Thursday is 177.9 cents a litre.