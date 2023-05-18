Interior Health sued over delay in woman's breast cancer diagnosis

Photo: Jon Manchester

A Salmon Arm woman is suing Interior Health over a botched diagnosis of her breast cancer.

In BC Supreme Court notice of civil claim filed May 15, Kathleen Boulanger names the health authority, Vernon Jubilee Hospital, and surgeon Dr. Jennifer Power.

The court documents show Boulanger has a family history of cancer, and an October 2019 biopsy found "no evidence of malignancy."

However, her family doctor did note a 1.5-centimetre mass and referred her to another doctor to see if a further biopsy was required.

In November, a third doctor recommended a follow-up ultrasound.

An ultrasound and mammogram weren't performed until May 2020, at which time the mass had grown to 3 cm and was noted to have "suspicious features." A "re-biopsy could be considered," she was told at the time.

When a second biopsy was taken in June 2020, Boulanger received a diagnosis of invasive ductal carcinoma.

She was told her lab specimen from October had been "compromised" and "may have been mixed up" with another biopsy.

In July, she underwent a lumpectomy and a meeting was held with her doctors about the mixup.

That month, she also began chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

The notice of claim seeks unspecified damages and past and future costs of health care and states: "as a result of the negligence and breaches of contract ... the plaintiff's breast cancer went undetected for a period of about eight months."

Interior Health has 21 days to respond to the claim.

The allegations have yet to be proven in court.