Scene cleared on Highway 97 north of Vernon after crash closed route at Westside Road

Photo: Facebook/Lawrence Heights Community

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

RCMP say Thursday's crash that closed Highway 97 near Westside Road north of Vernon involved two commercial trucks and three other passenger vehicles.

"A large commercial vehicle travelling on Highway 97 sideswiped another transport truck travelling in the opposite direction, causing one of the trucks to tip on its side, blocking the road," Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"Three passenger vehicles were also damaged, and four people suffered what are believed to be minor injuries."

The crash scene was cleared as of about 1:30 p.m.

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.

DriveBC reports the scene is now cleared at this morning's crash on Highway 97, near Westside Road.

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

BC Emergency Health Services confirms two patients were transported by ambulance from this morning's crash on Highway 97, near Westside Road.

Paramedics were dispatched to the scene shortly after 10 a.m.

Two ambulances responded.

"Paramedics cared for and transported two patients to hospital," a BCEHS spokesperson said in an email.

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

A crash near the intersection of Westside Road on Highway 97 north of Vernon continues to divert traffic.

Reader photos show a heavy commercial truck on its side.

It's not known at this time if any injuries are involved.

Castanet has reached out to police and BC Emergency Health Services for more details.

Photo: DriveBC

ORIGINAL: 11:10 a.m.

A serious collision is reported on Highway 97 north of Vernon.

Witnesses report a crash involving two transport trucks and a total of four vehicles near the northern end of Westside Road.

The crash is reported between St. Anne's Road and Irish Creek Road.

Drive BC reports the incident has closed the highway in both directions, 11 kilometres north of Vernon.

Only emergency vehicle access is allowed.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

A detour is in effect via Grandview Flats Road. Watch for traffic control.

Castanet will update the situation as more details become available.