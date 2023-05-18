Crash closes Highway 97 north of Vernon near Westside Road

Photo: DriveBC

A serious collision is reported on Highway 97 north of Vernon.

Witnesses report a crash involving two transport trucks and a total of four vehicles near the northern end of Westside Road.

The crash is reported between St. Anne's Road and Irish Creek Road.

Drive BC reports the incident has closed the highway in both directions, 11 kilometres north of Vernon.

Only emergency vehicle access is allowed.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

A detour is in effect via Grandview Flats Road. Watch for traffic control.

Castanet will update the situation as more details become available.