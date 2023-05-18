214934
Concrete truck pulled from ravine after February crash on icy BX road

A loaded concrete truck that crashed down a ravine on an icy road in February is finally being removed.

A crane and two heavy tow trucks are working on Hartnell Road in the BX area just outside Vernon.

The road is expected to be closed for a few hours as the removal operation continues.

Workers at the scene say the truck still contains concrete and weighs a whopping 80,000 pounds.

The concrete truck crashed Feb. 10 in slick conditions that saw it slide backwards on the icy road and careen down the ravine on a tight corner.

The driver was trapped inside, and BX-Swan Lake Fire Department members had to conduct a rope rescue to bring the driver to a waiting ambulance.

