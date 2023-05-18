City of Vernon mailing 2023 property tax notices Friday

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon property tax notices will be in the mail Friday.

The City of Vernon says taxes are due by 4:30 p.m. July 4.

Eligible homeowners are reminded to claim homeowner grants as well.

Homeowner grant applications must be submitted online or by phone directly to the province. For more information on the process, click here or call 1-888-355-2700 to speak with a live agent.

To help property owners avoid waiting in a potentially long lineup to pay property taxes, there are several ways you can make a payment without having to visit City Hall:

Online through your financial institution

By cheque through the mail

By using the 24-hour drop box at the front entrance to City Hall

Postmarks on mailed remittances will not be considered as date of payment.

For more information on City of Vernon property taxes, click here.