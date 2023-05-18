New Vernon sani-dump to be in operation for long weekend

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon’s new RV sani-dump will be open for the long weekend.

The new station, located at 6401 Tronson Rd., near the Vernon Regional Airport, replaces the former sani-dump at the Kin Racetrack grounds.

The Kin site was decommissioned to make way for the coming construction of the new Vernon Active Living Centre.

The new site will be available for use beginning Friday.

It includes four waste-dumping and water-filling stations along with stacking distance to accommodate up to 14 recreational vehicles at a time.

The site has a one-way access to maintain the flow of traffic. Motorists are asked to enter at the east entrance and exit on the west end of the site.

To reduce user cost, garbage service is not provided at the site.

A $4 dumping fee can be paid in cash at the deposit box or by using pay-by-phone, with location #4736.

The sani-dump will be open from dawn until dusk, seven days a week, for the summer season.