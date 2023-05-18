Water restrictions begin for Vernon as demand challenges system

Photo: Pixabay

Water restrictions have begun in Vernon.



Stage 1 restrictions were enacted Wednesday for all Greater Vernon Water customers, including residents of Vernon, Coldstream, and portions of Electoral Areas B, C and D, and Spallumcheen.



GVW turned off its Kalamalka Lake water source May 5 due to poor water quality caused by high turbidity during freshet.

It's now experiencing challenges meeting demand because it is only using the Duteau water source and there has been higher-than-normal water use.

"While turning on the Kalamalka Lake water source, which is treated by the Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant, would alleviate the water supply issue, there is a risk that a water quality advisory would be required," GVW says.



Staff are keeping the Kalamalka Lake source off until turbidity levels are lower and stable.

The Stage 1 restrictions aim to reduce water use by 10% or more.

Watering only twice a week or cutting back irrigation run times is encouraged. Watering is restricted to:

Tuesday, Thursday, and/or Saturday if their property has an ODD ADDRESS NUMBER

Wednesday, Friday, and/or Sunday if their property has an EVEN ADDRESS NUMBER

NO YARD/GARDEN WATERING ON MONDAYS

NO YARD/GARDEN WATERING BETWEEN 10AM AND 7PM ANY DAY (Including drip irrigation)

The restrictions apply to all domestic customers – residential, commercial, and industrial. Customers using a watering can or hose with spring-loaded nozzle may hand water anytime.



Agricultural customers may continue to water within their allocation to maintain the health of their crops but are being asked to conserve wherever possible.

They must also adhere to a maximum flow rate of 0.78 litres per second per hectare as excessive use can cause neighbours to lose water pressure.



Meanwhile, Greater Vernon Water is in the design phase of installing filtration at the Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant, which will remove the turbidity and greatly assist in avoiding this situation in the future.