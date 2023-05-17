City of Vernon urges caution as fire danger rating reaches high

Photo: Jon Manchester

The fire danger rating in Vernon is now high – and that has the city calling for extra caution.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services is urging residents to practice “extreme caution while conducting outdoor activities,” to prevent the start of human-caused wildfires.

“Fire crews have already responded to a number of grassland fires so far this season,” says Fire Chief David Lind.

“When we are experiencing heat like we’ve seen this spring, the risk of wildfire can increase. However, there are a number of things that can be done to help protect yourself, each other, and the community.”

Campfires are still allowed in Vernon, if they comply with the Good Neighbour and Fire Services Bylaws. However, the city is still asking residents to use caution.

It says to never leave a fire unattended, only burn dry, seasoned wood, keep water on hand, and ensure a fire is fully doused before leaving it.

Consumer fireworks and sky lanterns are not allowed in Vernon, and the use of these without a permit could incur fines up to $300.

“To reduce wildfire risks, be mindful with the discarding of cigarettes and while using spark-producing machinery such as welders, mowers, chainsaws, grinders, power tools and any equipment that could strike a rock and create a spark,” the city adds.

Anyone doing this sort of work may be required to have fire watch after operations are complete and have suppression systems and equipment available.

Residents should ensure off-road vehicles such as ATVs and dirt bikes are equipped with spark arrestors.

Lind says current conditions are expected to continue for the next few days.

“While there is precipitation in the forecast for the weekend, which may help to lower the fire danger rating in the days ahead, we need to practise fire safety all the time,” says Lind.

For current wildfire activity and burning restrictions in British Columbia, visit bcwildfire.ca.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555, and to report a local fire or emergency, call 911.