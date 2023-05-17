Enderby man reported missing found safe and well

Photo: Vernon RCMP

UPDATE 6:40 p.m.

Vernon RCMP says a man reported missing from Enderby has been found.

"Rydel Redekop was located safe and well by police. Thank-you for your assistance," said Cpl. Tania Finn in an email.

ORIGINAL 5:15 p.m.

Vernon RCMP are asking for the public's help locating a man missing from Enderby.

Rydel Edward Redekop was last seen early Wednesday morning at a residence on Enderby Mable Lake Road.

Redekop is a 26 year old caucasian male. He’s approximately 5’9 and 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

RCMP say they’re concerned for Redekop’s health and well-being.

Anyone with information on Redekop’s location is asked to contact local police. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.