Vernon elementary parent concerned over lack of enforced dress code

A Vernon parent is raising the alarm over students’ dress code, or lack thereof.

Brandi Ackeral says she’s concerned with the revealing clothing girls are wearing at schools and a lack of response by the school district.

She’s worried about the example being set for her own daughter, who’s in Grade 3.

“She actually asked me last week if the reason I wasn't letting her wear short shorts and crop tops to school was because (of) her tummy,” said Ackeral.

“So she thinks that I'm body shaming my own child. Because I'm not letting her dress like everybody else. She's nine, and she's looking up to all these kids and seeing them run around with their tummies exposed and short shorts at school.”

School District 22 says its policy follows the Human Rights Code and doesn’t have a “formalized prescriptive dress code.”

It says children's school clothing is primarily the responsibility of parents and caregivers. The district does not send children home because of inappropriate clothing.

“We have had situations where we've asked students to perhaps change a T-shirt that ... contravenes the Human Rights Code,” said Katherine Oviatt, assistant superintendent.

Ackeral agrees that parents are responsible. She believes they should be more aware of what they’re allowing their children to wear. She also thinks at some point the school should step in.

“Back when I was in school, we were sent home or asked to dress or get better clothes on. They're not following through with any of it,” said Ackeral, an Ellison Elementary parent.

“Mostly, it's just the dress code (and) making the kids actually realize that they need to not show off their bodies at the age of 10.”

Ackeral believes school is a training for adulthood and work, and that things like low-cut tops, short shorts and crop tops won’t be acceptable when girls grow up and get jobs.

She’s concerned about clothing choices for all ages and grades.

Christine Love, director of inclusion for School District 22, says students change as they get older, and so do their clothing choices.

“Our students like to reflect their identity in the clothes that they choose to wear, and everyone's very individualized and unique,” said Love.

“It's a big portion of their self esteem, you know, with the items that they choose to wear on a daily basis and how they reflect their image. And we know that changes as you get older…”

Oviatt says the school respects parents' opinions, but doesn't prioritize any parent or caregivers' morality or paradigm.

All of the district’s policies are currently under review, but it doesn't expect any significant changes to the dress code.