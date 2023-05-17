Mobile home destroyed in fire that spread to grass on OKIB reserve

Photo: Contributed

Okanagan Indian Band firefighters doused a mobile home fire Wednesday.

The OKIB Fire Department was notified of the fire shortly after 1 p.m.

“When we got there, the mobile home was completely involved,” says OKIB Fire Chief Dave Lawrence.

By the time they arrived, grass around the home had also caught fire.

“The home was already gone and the grass around it was on fire,” says Lawrence.

The burned a 60-metre around the trailer before it was extinguished.

Nine firefighters responded to the blaze and were able to stop the grass fire from spreading.

Lawrence says the home was unoccupied at the time, and the home owner’s insurance company will be investigating the cause of the fire.