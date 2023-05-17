Vernon woman's TikTok videos amass huge following, 'shameless' podcast follows

Photo: Tik Tok/Shameless Elle

A Vernon woman has gone viral for her unfiltered, saucy videos on TikTok.

Now, she’s started a podcast to give listeners an in-depth look behind the screen and get to know the faces you see on social media.

Vernonite Elle James (@ShamelessElle) started making reaction videos on TikTok during pandemic lockdown. She now has more than 700,000 followers between TikTok and Instagram.

The podcast will follow the same shameless theme as her social media. Titled Oversharing with Shameless Elle, it launches Thursday.

The first guest is Raven Elizabeth, @onceuponaraven, a trans woman from New York and a close friend of James.

“I kind of chose people at the start that I felt really comfortable with,” explains James.

“So I could kind of, you know, dip my toes in the water and not feel too much pressure in the beginning.”

The debut episode will get to know Raven Elizabeth and a bit of her life story. The duo will delve into “women’s issues” from both the trans and biological perspective.

James says the best place to find the podcast would be YouTube, where people can both watch and listen. The podcast can also be found on major podcast streaming services.

Her journey with social media started in 2020. She began making videos out of boredom and found her following growing.

James has even caught the attention of basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal after she 'duetted' on one of his videos. The basketball royalty sent her children Macbooks for the off-the-cuff reaction to his video.

She says she never imagined, or set out, for her videos to reach this many people.

“There's a lot of impostor syndrome that kind of comes with it,” says James. “I'm constantly thinking, like, everybody's gonna find out that I'm a fraud like that. I'm not that entertaining.”

In the meantime, she still has her day job.

James has been recognized for her videos in real life, both in town and while travelling.

“I've kind of been recognized in a few spots that I've gone, but nothing crazy,” she says. “Nothing, you know, where somebody's taking pictures of me or anything.”

The podcast will host a variety of social media stars. James will be interviewing the female fan favourite Thoren Bradley, @thor.bradley, a creator known for his lumberjack skills.

James says the video that started it all was a reaction to Bradley. It was that reaction that first established her as "that thirsty girl" on TikTok.

The podcast launches Thursday and can be found on YouTube and all major podcast hosts.