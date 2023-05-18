Vernon Search and Rescue moves into new building on Silver Star Road

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Vernon Search and Rescue unveiled its new home on Wednesday.

“This building means we can grow, we can train better, we have a lot of equipment that used to be spread out now we are very centralized,” said Daniel Hoekstra.

He’s been volunteering with VSAR for almost 19 years.

Hoekstra knows having everything under one roof will have a huge impact on response times, getting volunteers and their equipment out the door sooner.

The $3.5-million, two storey building on Silver Star Road replaces their previous home on Aberdeen Road, which VSAR had long since outgrown.

Each year, VSAR is called for service 60 to 80 times, covering a search area of over 7,500 square kilometres.

The new building has the space and equipment to prepare the volunteers for any scenario, terrain and climate.

Geoff Vick is the regional manager with Emergency Management and Climate Readiness of BC.

“I’ve been around the province looking at other places, and we will be the envy of all the other SAR teams,” he said.

The new building comes equipped with a climbing wall and rope training area. It also backs onto BX Creek, which Vick says is perfect for additional training.

The steep embankment to the creek will be perfect to simulate areas that are hard to get to.

“We really did pretty good in this economy. I think the building came in at $3.6 million, which in today’s value, is just awesome” said Regional District of North Okanagan chair Kevin Acton.

Keeping costs down was a collaborative effort according to Acton, who credits everyone involved.

The asks from search and rescue were reasonable, contractors allowed for saving where they could, and there were minimal change orders, he said.

While the building may be shiny and new, the next target for Vernon Search and Rescue will be to replace some of its aging fleet.