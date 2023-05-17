Water main repairs may cause supply interruptions in Whitevale

Photo: RDNO

Users of the Whitevale Water System in rural Lumby are advised of a planned leak repair that may cut water service.



The Regional District of North Okanagan says the work will happen Thursday, between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The affected area is shown in the map above.



During leak detection work May 1 and 2, a leak was detected on the water main on Franklyn Road.



The work may cause cloudiness, air in the water, or temporary interruptions of service.

It is suggested residents store a short-term water supply for cooking and toilet use before the work begins.



If you experience an interruption, run a cold water tap closest to where the water enters your home before your hot water tank, home filtration, or taps with aerators, once service has been restored.

An outside tap is recommended.