SilverStar adds gondola cabins, early bird winter passes available

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

SilverStar Mountain Resort isn't yet open for summer mountain biking, but you can already secure your pass for next winter's downhill season.

The resort launched its Early Bird My1Pass on Wednesday and announced new on-mountain improvements.

Those include the addition of 21 new gondola cabins to increase uphill capacity, adding additional parking spaces with the expansion of E Lot, and two new snow grooming machines.

"SIlverStar is continuing to invest in the mountain experience to make next season a great one," says marketing director Ian Jenkins.

"We will continue to listen to our guests to look at future investment."

Early bird winter passes offer significant savings through June 30.

Interest-free payment plans are available.



The SilverStar 4Pack is also back, and can be used any four days throughout the season, with no blackouts. If purchased by Aug. 31, a fifth day is included.

Pass purchases will also include two free ski days at Sun Peaks and Apex, mountain discounts, and access to seven different mountain activities.